PICS | Haryana-based Visual Artist Creates Stunning Optical Illusion As Sun Sets

A man could be seen walking across a tightrope, balancing perfectly as a colossal orange sun shines in the background. The frame is completed with multiple silhouettes of birds.
In the photo, an angler could be seen holding the sun silhouette with a fishing rod. Meanwhile, another man could be seen bowing down so as to support the weight of the massive ball of fire.
A man could be seen sitting on his terrace, trying to feed a bird. However, the timing of the photo makes it seem like it is the sun which is being fed to the rather hungry bird.
In the creative collage of the photographs, a man seems to push the sun down a cliff. Shot at three different times of the sunset, the pictures show the man holding, pushing and finally walking back.
The photographs show a dual between two men. In the first photo, the man on the left seems to be kicking the sun, while the second photo shows his rival getting hit by the same.
Playing with the concept of distance and perception, the photo shows a man giving a flower to another. However, it is the angle from which the photo has been captured makes it amusing.
The photograph shows a peacock, perched on a tree. While the otherwise vibrant bird is seen just a black silhouette, it is an orange coloured cloud ‘passing through’ the sun, which has caught eyeballs.
In the picture, a silhouette of a man could be seen performing yoga amidst the beautiful background of pink and purple. Adding more detail are two branches of a tree which surround him.
