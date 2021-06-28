Last Updated:

Photographer Shares Time-lapse Of A Herd Of Sheep; Netizens Divided Over 'unnerving' Sight

The video showed the flock of sheep moving in a fluid movement along the pastures with netizens comparing the visuals to the running stream water.

Flock of sheep recorded by drone photographer

A stunning time-lapse video of a herd of sheep was shot by drone photographer Lior Patel who followed the flock for several months over the summer. During the course of the 1.14-minute video, the sheep converged and diverged into several patterns as they moved about grazing into fields and clocking at their sheds. The video shared by Arieh Kovler on Twitter, showed the flock of sheep moving in a fluid movement along the pastures with netizens comparing the visuals to the running stream water.

Netizens react

The visuals of the herd of sheep were seen as 'relaxing' and 'enchanting' by several netizens who praised the cohesion of the species. Some even tried to spot the shepherd dogs however some found the video slightly disturbing and dizzying. 

Hundreds Of Sheep Spotted Standing In Bizarre Circle Pattern

Just months ago, a huge flock of sheep caused a stir on the internet after they were spotted standing in bizarre concentric circles in a field in East Sussex, UK. The unnatural gathering was first spotted by Christopher Hogg, who later shared the photographs presuming them to be a spaceship, on first look.

Speaking to Jam Press, Hogg said that he spotted the sheep while being on his daily cycle and when he was half a mile away from the flock he thought it was a saucer-shaped alien ship. "It was beautiful", he said but was also "too weird for comfort". On a closer look, he realised that the "concentric circles" were actually sheep. 

