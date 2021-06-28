Photographer Shares Time-lapse Of A Herd Of Sheep; Netizens Divided Over 'unnerving' Sight

A stunning time-lapse video of a herd of sheep was shot by drone photographer Lior Patel who followed the flock for several months over the summer. During the course of the 1.14-minute video, the sheep converged and diverged into several patterns as they moved about grazing into fields and clocking at their sheds. The video shared by Arieh Kovler on Twitter, showed the flock of sheep moving in a fluid movement along the pastures with netizens comparing the visuals to the running stream water.

Drone photographer Lior Patel followed a herd of sheep for several months, as the herd was shepherded to its summer pasture. Entrancing and relaxing. pic.twitter.com/2VyAFtwYnZ — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) June 26, 2021

Netizens react

The visuals of the herd of sheep were seen as 'relaxing' and 'enchanting' by several netizens who praised the cohesion of the species. Some even tried to spot the shepherd dogs however some found the video slightly disturbing and dizzying.

I thought I couldn't love sheep more than I already did. The almost hive cohesion of these animals is beyond anything I ever imagined.@Disc_light — Carolyn Fahm (@CarolynFahm) June 27, 2021

It’s fascinating, but entrancing or relaxing? It’s so fast it made me dizzy! I couldn’t watch very much, and it’s a shame as I was interested. — Helen Noble 👀 of House Moderna Is Fully Vaxxed ⚖️ (@BoobPunchTina) June 27, 2021

Beautiful. And how many shepherd dogs? I'd swear I can spot a few border collies, but I'm not entirely sure. — Pilar Cacheiro (@pilarcacheiro) June 27, 2021

This is so cool. The herd flows like a water stream — Mo Khlafallah (@khlafallah) June 26, 2021

Sorry I don’t find this relaxing, reminds me a bit of rapidly growing bacteria — AuntyAm58 💙 (@Am58Aunty) June 27, 2021

This made me feel ill in a trypophobia kind of way — Salvia (@salvia011235) June 27, 2021

Hundreds Of Sheep Spotted Standing In Bizarre Circle Pattern

Just months ago, a huge flock of sheep caused a stir on the internet after they were spotted standing in bizarre concentric circles in a field in East Sussex, UK. The unnatural gathering was first spotted by Christopher Hogg, who later shared the photographs presuming them to be a spaceship, on first look.

Speaking to Jam Press, Hogg said that he spotted the sheep while being on his daily cycle and when he was half a mile away from the flock he thought it was a saucer-shaped alien ship. "It was beautiful", he said but was also "too weird for comfort". On a closer look, he realised that the "concentric circles" were actually sheep.

Hundreds of sheep standing in a circle in Rottingdean, East Sussex leaves chin stroking professors baffled pic.twitter.com/6i5SH2jaNo — Your other Grandma Cares (@beaudyk) April 10, 2021

