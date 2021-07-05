Photos From Crowded Manali Goes Viral; Netizens Anticipate COVID-19 Third Wave

As state governments are slowly relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, tourists have started travelling to the hills in places like Manali and also Dharamshala. A viral picture of a crowded Manali market has put netizens in serious concern about the third wave of COVID-19. Apart from netizens, the officials and locals are also expressing their worry about the third wave of COVID-19.

Take a look at the reactions to viral pictures from Manali,

Corona loves the way humans forget the lessons from past experiences.#Manali pic.twitter.com/xnI2TrhwAo — Nimish Joshi (@NimishJoshi_) July 5, 2021

The reason behind a huge tourist flow in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government has started easing COVID-19 curbs on June 14 which has led to a huge tourist flow in the state. As per the COVID guidelines, the RT-PCR test report is no more required to enter the state. the intra-state movement is also allowed, but with 50% capacity. There are COVID-19 protocols to be followed in the state, but the basic norms are being violated completely if we look at the viral picture of Manali.

"There are no restrictions on tourists coming to Himachal, but they will have to register online to get a COVID e-pass. The travel industry contributes to 7% of the state's GDP and around 2 crore tourists visit the state every year. The tourism industry suffered huge lose during the pandemic. We have allowed tourists to visit the state, but they will have to follow COVID-19 norms", said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai ram Thakur to India Today.

Current COVID-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh

According to the latest COVID data, Himachal Pradesh has recorded a total of 2,02,642 cases, out of which 1,97,778 people have been recovered and tested negative against coronavirus so far. The total number of deaths in the state is 3,467 and 1,365 people are still fighting against COVID. This data is verified by a group of volunteers at Covid19India.org after doing research from various districts and state health bulletin.

The fear of COVID-19 third wave

Recently, Himachal Pradesh has also recorded its first case of COVID-19 Delta Plus variant in Kangra district. A 19-year old from Gopalpur, Kangra has been tested positive for the new Delta Plus variant which may lead to the third wave in India, according to the experts.

