Sometimes a small gesture can bring a smile to anybody's face and that one smile is always the relieving one. While social media has become a place for such content. As of now something similar has taken the hearts of many away on the internet, where a navy veteran was given a mobility scooter to stroll around. The heartwarming video has been doing rounds on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show a man named Kenny having a conversation with a navy veteran named Tim. “Tim I hear you got COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) too?” the man asked Tim. “You had a little accident in the service on the tank,” Kenny said to the man and he showed him his fingers.

Tim was then informed by a woman about the initiative of giving scooters to veterans. Tim overcame emotions and couldn't control his tears when he saw the mobility scooter. Kenny was then seen explaining to Tim about the initiative of donating mobility scooters to armed servicemen and women who are in need of them. Tim was then seen moving around using the scooter. Take a look:

The video was posted on the Instagram page patriotickenny. The page is dedicated to an 80-year-old navy veteran. “Awarding another mobility scooter to a veteran,” says a text insert on the video. Sharing the video, Kenny wrote, "This is Tim. Behind every scooter is a veteran, a story, a life. Thank you for making this possible. Links for donations and nominations in profile."

Netizens' reactions

The trending video has garnered around 23K views since being shared. The video has also prompted many to express their thoughts.

A user wrote, "Y’all are our heroes and we love you!!"

A second user spelt, "AGAIN U made me tear up with JOY… the best videos!". A third user expressed, "Kenny has a gift for encouragement."

Image: Instagram/@patriotickenny