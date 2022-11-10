Physics Teacher's Unique Way Of Explaining Concept Wins Applause From Netizens | Watch

A Physics teacher who used creative and out-of-the-box ideas to make his students understand one of the experiments, refraction, has won the hearts of the netizens.

The video, which is expressive as well as interactive, has received an overwhelming response and makes you wonder if there was anything tough on this subject.

The video shared on the social media platform Twitter by Deepak Prabhu, shows the teacher explaining a tough subject to a school child in an interactive way. In the video, the physics teacher explained refractive indexes of the medium air and glass are different in an experiment. The teacher adds vegetable oil inside one of the glasses and elaborates that the refractive indexes of the glass and oil are the same. Later, he adds that light does not bend when the refractive indexes are the same and that's why the glass is not visible.

The video was attached with a caption that read, “He is a real teacher and not the ones who just want to shine speaking English.” Take a look at the video:

Netizens overwhelmed by teacher's video

With 70K views and tons of reactions, the viral video has been getting an enormous response. The followers lauded the young physics teacher for explaining the refraction experiment in such a simple way to the students.

Further, some netizens wished for their teachers to be as patient as this teacher was in the video. The video is flooded with reactions and love for the teacher in the comment section.

A user wished that their schools need more teachers like him, while many applauded the effort of the physics teacher.

A Twitterati said, "Great teacher. We had one such professor in engg., Late Dr. M.U. Deshpande, who taught Control Systems, a very dry subject. His lectures however always had 100% attendance as he explained CS with real life examples. His question papers were also never bookish. Respect."

English is just a language , knowledge can be passed on in any language.



One of the Twitterati shared, "Very impressed! It's heartwarming to see not only his grip on the subject but the commitment to ensure that his students understand. That's the stuff good teachers are made of."

One of the users further noted how there was a need for such teachers who explain with conviction and stated that teachers should not ask to just read from the books. Some of the users tried to find the teacher on YouTube and want to know if he is putting more of these kinds of videos on physics experiments.