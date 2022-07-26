Last Updated:

Pianist Makes Wedding Event A Success In Spite Of Being Left Without Piano; Plays On IPad

The pianist revealed that there was a confusion between the party in-charge & venue manager, leaving him without the instrument that was important for the event

Viral video

A professional pianist who was booked to perform at a wedding in Minnesota, USA was forced to play on an iPad after a mix-up left him without a piano on the day. Pianist Nate Hance arrived at the venue to find that there had been an equipment mix-up – leaving him without a piano. However, Hance still managed to perform at the wedding with a piano application on an iPad instead.

It was later revealed that a miscommunication landed him in a fix. Hance revealed that there had been a confusion between the wedding party in-charge and the venue manager, leaving him without the instrument that was important for the event. Both the parties involved had assumed that the other would be providing the piano, hence creating a bizarre experience for the pianist. However, an iPad came to the rescue.

The pianist even shared a short video clip on his Instagram handle saying, "Most ridiculous gig. Had to play piano on iPad due to lack of power and a piano, of which I was unaware. Turned out alright!"

A post shared by Nate Hance (@natehancepiano)

Netizens say "A true professional"

Soon after the pianist shared the video, many social media users started sharing their reactions in the comments section. "A true professional," wrote one user. "Wow, that is a macgyver move. I found it hard when I showed up for something and there was no pedal! Great backup and attitude," commented another. 

"Lol wow!" remarked a third user. "Creative!!" a fourth user expressed.   

