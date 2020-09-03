PIB Shares Witty 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Health Advisory, Netizens In Splits

On September 2, the Maharashtra government’s Press Information Bureau took to its official handle on Twitter to answer why did Kokilaben from the Hindi TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya get angry. In a comical post, the Maharashtra PIB spread the awareness about the health using the popular “Rasode mein Kaun Tha” meme. Sharing the image of Kokilaben, PIB wrote, “Why did Kokila Ben get angry?” To this, it elaborated in the subsequent image that she couldn’t have protein-rich chana that day. Further, in the caption, the organization said that it doesn’t matter whoever was in the kitchen, but they must be asked to add pulses in a valuable health advisory.

Since shared, the post garnered nearly a thousand likes. Users hailed the Maharashtra PIB’s humorous approach in conveying an important message about health and physical wellbeing. The Press Information Bureau highlighted the importance of appropriate eating habits as it encouraged people to include protein-rich pulses in their diet to remain fit and fight the malnourishment. The organization’s post was in context to the Poshan Abhiyan or nutrition initiative by the government. Although, the hilarious manner in which the PIB put forth it’s message amused the netizens.

#RasodeMeinKaunTha



Whoever it may be, ask them to add pulses#PoshanMaah pic.twitter.com/MBSePv4zcp — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) September 2, 2020

Netizens amused at witty advisory

“This is what I call the way change can be brought by Social Media,“ a commenter wrote making a laughter emoticon, appreciating the meme approach of PIB to spread the significant message in the society. “Poshan Mah. Right into the Prime Time Kitchen,” wrote another, highlighting the hashtag used by the bureau. September has been declared as nutrition Month’ by PM Narendra Modi in his latest episode radio show Mann Ki Baat. The PIB wittingly used the meme trend started by Instagram user Yashraj Mukhate to propagate the health advisory. Further, the bureau used the hashtag #RasodeMeinKaunTha that spew laughter all over the comments sections.

@YBMukhate :- Dialogue with beats " Rasode me kaun tha"



Meanwhile,

PIB in Maharastra:-

"Can't help" ...Add Pulses"



No-one,

Cooker to PIB :

"Waqt badal diye, zindagi badal di, Zazbaat badal diye"



Me: 😂😂 — N!DH! (@Verma__Nidhi) September 2, 2020

Ohh! Brilliant. You guys are rocking just like @MumbaiPolice . Keep it up.👏👏 — Khursid Alam (@cskhursid) September 2, 2020

You guys also.... 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆 — Sumanta (@sumanta_saha_) September 2, 2020

😂😂😂 — Abhishek Pandit (@Abhishe68614215) September 2, 2020

