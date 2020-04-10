'2020 is so bad even gravity wants to go': Photo of flying dustbin leaves people confused

Amid the coronavirus outbreak which has left people maintaining social distancing, there are a few who are finding unique ways to tackle boredom. One such incident caught the attention of the netizens where they found a bizarre picture of a floating dustbin. The picture has created a buzz on the Internet and left netizens confused to know the trick behind the flying dustbin.

The viral picture

The user shared the astonishing picture on Reddit, where a dustbin seems to be floating on the pavement. This picture has left the netizens confused and they are coming up with several answers to justify the picture which is just hilarious. One of the users who knew the trick exactly behind the flying bin said that he still wants everyone to be in a dilemma and enjoy it. Another user said that the bin seems to be flying because of the puddle of mud. Another user took a jibe at the outbreak and said that 2020 has turned out to be so bad that even gravity wants to go.

Netizens confused

A third user said that in the picture what appears to be below the dustbin is, not a shadow and it is a puddle. There was a user who had a witty remark and compared the trick with that of Harry Potter's character. He wrote that the picture seems Hermione Granger taking out the trash at home.

The picture also won a huge response on Twitter where one the user shared the picture which hit several likes and comments. One of the users compared the picture with the situation of a drunkard. How he sees the world after he gulps down a few drinks. Another user had a funny remark and said that the picture seems to be like the current situation of 5G connectivity.

Do you also see this bin floating? Lol pic.twitter.com/pR0NCZgQIz — Kobby Avenue (@avenue_kobby) April 6, 2020

The way u see things when u are high asf 😀 — God's PlåN🦍💨 (@processedMan) April 6, 2020

It's close to a 5G post. — Name cannot be blank (@hackSultan) April 6, 2020

