Picture Of Dinosaurs In Bengaluru Real Or Not? Read To Find Out

What’s Viral

Recently an Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan confused his Twitter followers when he uploaded a picture of dinosaurs near a lake.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dinosaurs picture on Twitter fools netizens

Recently, an Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan confused his Twitter followers when he uploaded a picture of dinosaurs claiming that it was taken at Bengaluru's Hebbal Lake. While the image was clearly photoshopped and meant as humour, it still left many scratching their head and wondering if this was really true.

Real or not?

Kaswan’s tweet was later deleted. Originally when the IFS office uploaded the picture, he had captioned it as "Now haters will say this is photoshopped. Dinosaurs are back at Hebbal lake of Bangalore. Due to lockdown." As it turns out, the IFS officer was taking part in a recent Twitter trend where people share parody pics about the lockdown.

The trend initially began as a way to make fun of fake news about pollution levels and stories about wildlife returning in the absence of people. But the trend has grown into epic proportions since then. Before being deleted, the post had garnered almost 3,000 likes and dozens of amused comments. The confusion had gotten so bad, that the Government of Karnataka had to step in and resolve the issue.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments people made on the IFS officers tweet.

Read: Video: Family Of Elephants Bathe Together In A Stream, Netizens Awestruck

Read: Herd Of Elephants Displays 'teamwork' As They Cross Road In Tamil Nadu, Watch Video

Take a look at some other meme that originated because of this trend.

 

Read: Elephant Takes A Stroll On Haridwar Streets Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

Read: 'Elephantine Hangover': Elephants Pass Out After Drinking Whiskey, Netizens In Split

(Image Credit: @ParveenKaswan/Twitter)

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
