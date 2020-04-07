Picture Of Dinosaurs In Bengaluru Real Or Not? Read To Find Out

Recently, an Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan confused his Twitter followers when he uploaded a picture of dinosaurs claiming that it was taken at Bengaluru's Hebbal Lake. While the image was clearly photoshopped and meant as humour, it still left many scratching their head and wondering if this was really true.

Kaswan’s tweet was later deleted. Originally when the IFS office uploaded the picture, he had captioned it as "Now haters will say this is photoshopped. Dinosaurs are back at Hebbal lake of Bangalore. Due to lockdown." As it turns out, the IFS officer was taking part in a recent Twitter trend where people share parody pics about the lockdown.

The trend initially began as a way to make fun of fake news about pollution levels and stories about wildlife returning in the absence of people. But the trend has grown into epic proportions since then. Before being deleted, the post had garnered almost 3,000 likes and dozens of amused comments. The confusion had gotten so bad, that the Government of Karnataka had to step in and resolve the issue.

Dear @channaveer5806,



The post is meant as a joke and is meant to be taken in a humorous sense. Dinosaurs are not roaming near Hebbal lake. Kindly do not worry.



Regards,

Santhosh PS#janasnehi — ಜನಸ್ನೇಹಿ-ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ/ Janasnehi-Karnataka (@Karnataka_DIPR) April 7, 2020

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments people made on the IFS officers tweet.

whitefield se charminar dikhra hai sir mere balcony se... nature is mysterious in its own ways pic.twitter.com/6ZRWCxPi85 — Jitendra (@hydbadshah) April 7, 2020

Take a look at some other meme that originated because of this trend.

Nature is Healing. Dinosaurs Are Back At Rawal Lake In Rawalpindi Due To Lockdown. pic.twitter.com/VOR8D0TFFo — بلڈی سو بلین (@yamm492015) April 7, 2020

Day 15 of less pollution : Earth ozone layer is healing

Day 169 of less pollution : we are back in age of dinosaurs pic.twitter.com/tljbiUReDD — Sofia_CR (@Toothfairy_SS) April 7, 2020

2 week quarantine and dinosaurs are back 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/E0R4N6uwoA — Тендай (@turndai) March 31, 2020

Nature is healing!



What a rainy day 🌧 #Dapaan Dinosaurs are back at in Babadam due to lockdown



PS: haters will say it's photoshopped. pic.twitter.com/xuvptaLUF8 — ahmad aadil (@imahmadaadil) April 7, 2020

(Image Credit: @ParveenKaswan/Twitter)

