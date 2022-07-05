Last Updated:

The rare blue lobster was discovered by a man identified as Lars-Johan Larsson who shared the viral photo that has now gained traction on the internet. 

There are multiple posts on the internet showcasing unique yet strange discoveries. As of now, it has emerged again as a fisherman from Portland has made a rare discovery after he finds a blue lobster. The man identified as Lars-Johan Larsson shared a picture of his amazing discovery.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, "This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million."

The picture has grabbed the attention of many on the internet since being shared. While blue lobsters might be incredibly few, the sheer amount of lobsters caught each year means a few are bound to turn up from time to time.

For the unversed, the Everglades crayfish, sometimes called the Florida crayfish, the blue crayfish, the electric blue crayfish, or the sapphire crayfish, is a species of freshwater crayfish endemic to Florida in the US. The blue crayfish is frequently kept in freshwater aquaria. In the wild, this species varies from brown-tan to blue, but an aquarium strain has been selectively bred to achieve a brilliant cobalt blue color.

Netizens say, 'Wow looks like a toy'

The viral post has garnered around 527.6K accompanied by several retweets and comments. The post has also accumulated several views, "Hopefully he granted you three wishes for tossing him back. They're supposed to do that," a user wrote. The second user spelt, "Creatures you don't expect to be blue are always amazing." The third user wrote, "That's actually a blue claw crab. Hence the color."

Image: Twitter/@LarsJohanL

