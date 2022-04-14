Last Updated:

Picture Of Young Boy Offering Water To Elderly Couple Goes Viral; Melts Netizens' Hearts

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared a picture wherein a young boy was seen offering some water from his water bottle to an old couple sitting on the roadside.

Purnima Mishra
Image: Twitter/@AwanishSharan


In today's era where it is often assumed that humanity has perished, every now and then an act of kindness proves all sceptics wrong. Kindness is one of the greatest virtues in the world and can take one a long way. Compassion and empathy are qualities taught to us by our elders, and it is absolutely beautiful to see the same being implemented in real life with people setting an example for others. A picture that recently went viral shows a young boy doing the best he could to help a couple sitting on the roadside, and the heartwarming photo has captured the hearts of many.

In the picture that has been doing the rounds on social media, a young boy was seen offering some water from his water bottle to the old couple sitting on the roadside. The picture speaks a thousand words and instantly touches the hearts of any viewer. No doubt that the picture will surely melt your heart, too.

An IAS officer Awanish Sharan took to Twitter and posted the picture and explained the meaning of kindness. "Hatred is Taught. Kindness is natural", he captioned the picture. The image has received a huge number of likes and comments on the micro-blogging site.

In his Twitter post, Awanish Sharan put out a fact that will surely inspire many. Previously, Sharan had shared a video of ants and wrote "Life's Lesson", garnering a huge number of views and responses. 

'Kindness a universal language', Netizens react

The recent picture shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan has received 17.1k likes accompanied by several retweets and comments. One user commented, "Sahi baat ye sanskar or dil se aate hain." A second netizen expressed, "Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time." A third user wrote, "Kindness is one of the universal languages."

(Image: @AwanishSharan/Twitter)

First Published:
