Picturesque Italian Town Selling Off Abandoned Homes For Just Rs 86; Here's Who Can Buy

The Italian town of Salemi in Sicily is selling abandoned houses for as low as €1 or Rs. 86. According to CNN, a dozen houses will go up for sale in the town over the next few months. The extremely low cost of the houses is to attract people to buy properties in the town, which witnessed a population decline after over 4,000 residents left following the 1968 Belice earthquake that killed 200-400 people and injured over 1,000 others.

Domenico Venuti, Mayor of the town has said that he hopes the scheme will help increase the population. According to the report, the city council, which the owner of all the properties being auctioned as part of the scheme, said that the old parts of the area where the buildings are located had to be renovated. Venuti said that roads, electricity grids, and sewage pipes have been upgraded before the scheme was launched.

Purpose of the scheme

This is not the first time when a town in Italy has launched such a scheme. As per CNN, towns such as Mussomeli and Cinquefrondi had also launched similar schemes earlier this year with the same motive of increasing the population. The main purpose of such schemes is to get buyers to renovate the properties within three years of buying, apart from repopulating the places. Buyers are required to pay a down payment of €5,000 as security which gets forfeited if they fail to renovate within the allocated time period.

However, as an Indian, if you are thinking of grabbing the amazing offer, then we are afraid that the deal might not be for you. Only residents of the European Union nations and citizens of the United States can buy properties in Italy, and also a stateless person who has lived in the country for over 3 years. US citizens can buy properties in Italy because of a reciprocity treaty signed between both the nation stating that Americans can buy property in Italy and Italians can buy property in America.

