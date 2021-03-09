Pilot Handles Helicopter Crash Very Calmly, Netizens Call It 'perfect Landing'

A video of a US pilot handling a helicopter crash has surfaced on the internet and the pilot has gained a lot of praise from the netizens for handling it in a very calm manner. Uploaded on YouTube channel Jody Fahrig, the video shows a pilot handling a crash in Albany. The incident took place in the month of January when the pilot was forced to do a crash-landing in Texas due to an engine failure.

'Sorry about that, boys'

The nearly 3 minutes and 30 seconds long video begins with the pilot taking off from an airstrip. As the aircraft reaches a little high, it begins to create a beeping noise as it starts veering towards the left. Further into the video, the helicopter crashes on dry land. The pilot can be seen making several attempts to bring the helicopter under control, however, he could not manage to succeed. As the helicopter crashes, a voice can be heard asking, ‘Everything okay?’. To which everybody replies and says that they are fine. This is when the pilot can be heard saying, ‘Sorry about that, boys’.

Netizens react

Praising the pilot, netizens took over the comment section. The video has managed to gather 557,675 views. "I am a flight instructor. That was an OUTSTANDING job of auto-rotation. As I watching I was thinking what I would do. I did not like the highway because it had a bank that would surely be more destructive at impact. Then he also turned left to avoid the road. Notice at the last seconds he had the conscious of mind to make a slight correction to avoid the tree. OUTSTANDING!!!!", wrote a YouTube user.

