Watch | Pilot Son Springs Heartwarming Surprise On Parents As They Board Flight; Internet In Awe

An Indian pilot shared a video, where he boarded a flight with his parents to Jaipur and recorded the video on camera. The video has garnered 3.2 million views.

Jaipur

Image: Instagram/@desipilot11_


The viral video opens up to show the pilot's parents, who were unaware that it was their son who was going to fly the plane, were baffled and amused to find him in pilot uniform inside the aircraft. Sharing the video, Kamal Kumar, a pilot wrote, "I had been waiting for this since I started flying and finally I got an opportunity to fly them back home to Jaipur. It’s such a feeling".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamal Kumar (@desipilot11_)

There are multiple such incidents merging on social media every now and then. Earlier, an NRI man shared a mesmerising story about booking business class tickets for his parents as they travel from India to the US. This viral news released many emotions on the internet. 

Netizens' reactions

The viral video of the couple has been running viral since being shared and has garnered around 3.2 million views. The video has also prompted netizens to express their views. One user wrote, "Still remember the day mum sat on my seat post-flight. Amazing stuff". Another user spelled, "Every aspiring pilot's dream". One other user expressed, "God bless you and your loving family". 

Image: Instagram/@desipilot11_

