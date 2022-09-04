Pilot Vs Child In 'rock, Paper, Scissors' Face-off At Airport Delights Netizens; WATCH

Bonding with strangers often turns out to be an interesting experience. One often sees this at the airport or inside the flight, where ground staff or flight attendants treat passengers with respect, a pleasant smile and good service. While one does not generally come across the pilot, one saw a heart-warming moment involving them too recently.

A video is going viral on social media, which sees a pilot playing a game of 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' with a kid at the airport. The pilot had put his head out of the cockpit. The pilot seemed to be enjoying the moment, as he had a great time playing through signals with the child, who was waiting for his flight. The pilot also seemed to be celebrating when he won, while giving the child another chance to win.

The text inserted in the video read, "That one time our pilot played rock paper scissors with a kid before we boarded our flight". Sharing the video, the Instagram user wrote, "Pilot plays Rock, Paper, Scissors with a kid in the terminal".

The video seemed to be uploaded by a netizen, who witnessed the moment, and was delighted to share it with her followers.

'That is cool', netizens' reaction to bonding between kid and pilot

The video has gained traction on the internet with 41.6K views accompanied by several likes. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Omg if I knew those windows opened and that easily". "So awesome. Adults stepping up for humanity and making a better world," read another comment. "I wish All news was like this," another person commented.