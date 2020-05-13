Piper Plays Soulful Rendition On California Beach To Honour Coronavirus Victims

In a bid to honour the victims of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Andrew McGregor every evening plays the mournful notes of ‘Amazing Grace’ on his bagpipe. According to an international media outlet, McGregor dresses in a kilt and sporran everyday and plays the bagpipe while the sun is setting over the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California.

While speaking to the media outlet, McGregor said that he wanted to honour the victims of the deadly virus with his rendition of the traditional hymn. He added that it is a sacred ritual. McGregor is reportedly of a Scottish ancestry and he said that he never knows if his performance will be the memorial service performance someone needed, so he just tries to honour the instrument, the tradition and the moment of sunset.

The California resident also added that he started the evening performance about a week before the lockdown started in March. However, now that the state authorities have eased the social distancing measures, he also occasionally sees small crowds who listen to him play.

‘Heartfelt’

While several internet users called McGregor's soulful performance a 'Beautiful gesture', one user wrote, "This is an amazing thing you're doing there! Heartfelt". Another Facebook user added, "So awesome and I hope all your giving, rebounds to you in spades in a shower of good fortune". "Gave me goosebumps...such a beautiful contribution to our world right now," added another.

While McGregor performs to honour the COVID-19 victims, Qatar’s Philharmonic Orchestra perform from balconies as the country is under complete lockdown. The residents in Doha have been treated to renditions of a number of songs including, Elton John’s ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’. The principal flattest of QPO, Nicole Pressler, reportedly even said that although the group is more accustomed to playing to packed crowds at the ultra-modern Qatar National Convention Centre and the Katara Opera House, it still gave them ‘joy’.

(Image: Andrew McGregor/Facebook)

