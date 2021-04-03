Piyush Goyal 'proud' As Cop Saves Man From Falling Under Moving Train: Watch

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on April 2 took to Twitter to share a video that showed how a police officer saved an elderly man from falling under a train. Written in Hindi, Goyal in the tweet caption explained that the incident took place at Sawai Madhopur station in Rajasthan. He further said that the cop’s quick actions saved the man from getting crushed under the moving train.

When translated, Goyal’s caption read, “At the Sawai Madhopur station in Rajasthan, an elderly passenger was rescued from the grip of the train by taking quick action by the security personnel on duty. We are proud of our security personnel who are discharging their duties with full service”.

Netizens praise cop for ‘excellent job’

Now the policeman is being deemed as a hero. Since being shared, the post has also garnered nearly 40,000 views and thousands of likes and comments. While some users praised the cop for his quick actions, others suggested that Indian railways should use technology similar to metros. One user said, “Good presence of mind shown by the RPF cop”. Another added, “He should be rewarded”. “Excellent job,” said a third.

Good one Railway protection force. Felicitate them ministers. — hari (@saveecosystem) April 2, 2021

Piyush ji,



this police man shall be rewarded.



JAI HIND — Jitendra singh (@jitu10101984) April 2, 2021

ek jaan bachane ke liye salute sir ji — GS (@GhanshyamSandu) April 2, 2021

great. very sincere and Honest Indian Railway family member — bhargava_rakesh2002@ (@brakesh2002) April 2, 2021

Sir technology ka istemal Indian railways ko v karna chahiye jis tarah metro,or lift Bina gate lock hue nahi chalta railway coaches me badlab kar logo ki jindigi bachai ja sakti hai or aapko police walo ko duty lagane ki jarurat v nahi hogi — Gautam Kumar (@GautamK26722828) April 2, 2021

(Image Credit: Twitter)