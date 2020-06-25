Pizza Hut And Menya Musashi Launch World’s First Ramen Noodles Pizza

While ramen noodles is a favourite among the Japanese, in a new deal, the Pizza Hut Taiwan and Menya Musashi have collaborated to launch the world’s first ramen pizza. A renowned restaurant chain in Tokyo, the company famous for its unusual assortment of ramen joined hands with the American food brand to manufacture ramen-topped pizza, exclusive to the customers in Pizza Hut outlets in Taiwan.

A combination of the traditional tomato and cheese pizza with the ramen noodles toppings, the “Noodle House Musashi” pizza will be garnished with a broth-like, pork stock sauce and other unique toppings like pork slices, bamboo shoots, diced green onion, soft-boiled eggs, white sesame, and chili flakes, according to Pizza Hut’s website. Further, the outlet priced their first-ever ramen noodles pizzas at NT$ 459 (Rs 1179) that will be made available for delivery by June 30. For now, the store would offer curbside pickup and delivery due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

To use chopsticks or eat normally?

Having collaborated with KFC in the UK, and IKEA in Hong Kong, pizza hut is set to offer the ramen noodles lover the unique pizza option which is topped with wheat noodles usually found in broth and topped with char siu roast pork and special Japanese ‘ajitsuke tamago’. Further, another layer of the red chili peppers and sliced green onions will be added to add to the exotic taste. Previously, Pizza Hut introduced the mouth-watering creative flavours in Taiwan such as "Golden Durian Pizza" and "Three Cups of Chicken Pizza" before it created a new taste of super novelty, that confused the netizens whether to use chopsticks or eat like any other pizza.

Currently, Pizza Hut Taiwan has also launched an offer on the purchase of large Noodle House Musashi by giving away 3 other snacks, drinks, or small pizzas for free as the initial combo offer. The combo meal is priced at 1,059 TWD (P1795) and started pre-orders online since June 23.

