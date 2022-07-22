Pizza Store Employee Makes Spider-Man Gesture After Stunning Catch In Footage; Video Viral

We often see videos of people working in the food or hospitality industry showcasing their skills and talents. An ice-cream seller performing tricks before handing out the dessert to the customers or a bartender displaying some stylish moves with the drinks and bottles are some examples that regularly surface on the internet. Another such video depicting the talent of an employee associated with a fast food company is now going viral. A pizza store employee has become a talking point for showing his impressive reflexes while preventing a box of pizza from falling to the ground.

The viral video opens up to show the employee walking from the kitchen towards the counter with a huge pile of large pizza boxes. Though neatly arranged, the topmost box goes out of line and falls from the stack when he tries to place it on the counter. Despite holding many pizza boxes, the youngster manages to catch it with his left hand and successfully keeps the stack of boxes on the counter.

As the video progressed, the employee was seen making a gesture with hand in the same way as the superhero Spider-Man does when he releases his web and catches things. The music of Avengers: Infinity War was added to the video and netizens had an enjoyable experience of witnessing a superhero-like feat.

Netizens' reaction

The video of epic reflex action has been doing rounds on the internet and has garnered around 3.2 million views. The trending video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "You have to admit that was very well caught. I think he really is spiderman". A second user expressed , "Spiderman is real!". "With great power comes great responsibility," was another comment, which is a famous dialogue in the Spider-Man films.

