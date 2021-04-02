Plane Crash Leaves Two People Dead After Dropping Pink Cloud In Gender-reveal Stunt

A gender reveal stunt in Mexico recently led to a fatal plane crash into the open water, leaving two people dead. According to the Washington Post, the incident had occurred on March 29 in Nichupté lagoon in Cancun. A video of the gender reveal showed the plane flying over the beach and emitting pink smoke, as people cheer and shout “Nina” - Spanish for “girl”.

The small aircraft arched over a blue lagoon near the Caribbean Sea, flying low above the family in a boat. As the family cheered, the plane released a pink cloud into the sky. Seconds later the clip showed the camera then panning out and capturing the small aircraft as it crashed into the water.

As per reports, both the pilot and the co-pilot were killed in the crash. An investigation into the cause of the fatal accident is now underway, and authorities have yet to release the names of the two victims. The aircraft, which departed from Holbox Island at 3:31 p.m., belonged to Xomex, an aviation company that offers commercial, recreational and cargo flights in the Riviera Maya and the country’s southeast area.

Gender-reveal related accidents

Meanwhile, the recent incident is the latest fatal accident and plane crash connected with gender reveal parties. Back in February, a 28-year-old New York man was also killed when a device he was building for his baby’s gender reveal party exploded. In 2019, a soon-to-be grandmother had also died in Iowa when a gender-reveal device exploded and sent shrapnel flying. The same year, an aeroplane crashed in Texas as well after the pilot dubbed about 350 gallons of pink water.

