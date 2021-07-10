Plane Landing At 'world's Most Dangerous Airport' Leaves Netizens Anxious; Watch Video

A pilot who claimed he was landing at the "most dangerous airport in the world" showed how he touched down for a perfect landing on the short runway. A video, that has taken the internet by storm, shows the pilot flying in clear blue skies as he heads into land at Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport on the Portuguese island of Madeira. The airport runway, located in the city of Funchal, is built on a cliff and is rather short.

The clip makes clear that the location makes the plane subject to “heavy turbulence, wind changes and sheers close to the ground, due to surrounding hills”. The video shows the view from the plane’s cockpit as the plane approaches the airport. A voiceover even explains that one has to fly very close to the terrain during the approach.

"Below 500 feet, the wind starts becoming turbulent and so only trained captains are allowed to land at the airport”.

Netizens praise pilot for 'smooth landing'

The video has now gone viral and has also prompted quite the reaction. One user praised the pilot and wrote, “smooth landing captain”. Other users even agreed with how dangerous it looked. “This just gave me insane anxiety,” said one. “I went there last year and I hate flying, I cried the whole time but we survived,” wrote another. “I'm flying to Madeira in a few days and I'm a very nervous flyer. This made me feel a bit safer,” said third. Someone else wrote, "We tried to land there a few years ago and couldn't land the first day, they took us back the second day it was worse so they tried for a third day”.

Meanwhile, despite the video's claim that the Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport is the “most dangerous airport on Earth”, the Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Nepal has been frequently referred to as taking the title. Also known as Lukla Airport, Tenzing-Hillary was considered most dangerous due to its altitude of nearly 9,500 feet, combined with Himalayan weather and a sheer drop. It is also worth noting Rootstravler's report from 2020 that there has been no accident in Madeira caused by the airport since 1977.

(Image: Twitter)



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.