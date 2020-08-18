'Planes, Trains And Automobiles' To Be Remade, Fans Say 'Leave Classics Alone'

Will Smith and Kevin Hart are reportedly all set to star in a remake of 1987's comedy film Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and ardent fans of the original film seem to be quite unpleased. On August 17, a report from Deadline suggested that John Hughes's road trip comedy will be remade with Smith and Hart essaying the iconic roles played by Steve Martin and late John Candy respectively. However, as soon as the news of the remake broke the internet, it received a mixed reception by Twitterati.

Also Read | Will Smith Personally Hired M. Night Shyamalan To Direct 'After Earth', Read Why

'Don't mess with perfection'

The remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles will reportedly be written by producer-write Aeysha Carr, who is well renowned for the popular TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Woke which streams of Hulu. The original film, which released in 1987, was lauded by both critics as well as the audience. The film also catapulted John Hudges's career, who was known for making teen movies like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and The Breakfast Club to name a few. In addition to directing the road trip comedy, Hudges also wrote and executive produced the film.

The plot of Planes, Trains and Automobiles follows the lives of two mismatched strangers who are forced to travel together in their attempt to join their families for the celebration of Thanksgiving. However, ardent fans of the original film seemed quite unpleased as the news received a mixed response on Twitter. A lot of fan reactions suggested that while the collaboration of Will Smith and Kevin Hart on the big screen sounds exciting, the original film was so good that they fear its remake could turn out to be a disappointment.

Also Read | Will Smith's Wife Jada Smith Convinced Him To Take Up The Lead Role In 'Men In Black'

One user had a suggestion for the makers as he tweeted writing, "Just a reminder that PLANES TRAINS & AUTOMOBILES might be the best film John Hughes made and you should remake terrible films that could have worked, not great ones that nailed it". In addition to that, another user warned them to not mess with perfection he tweeted writing, "Planes, Trains & Automobiles is perfection. Don't mess with perfection". On the other hand, one user thinks it is a great idea as he tweeted writing, "PLANES TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES remake will be ten times better if Kevin Hart plays the Steve Martin role and Will Smith plays the John Candy role".

Also Read | Here Is Why Will Smith Took A Sabbatical From 2008 To 2012; Read Details Here

Check out Twitterati's reaction to 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' remake:

Why can’t these 2 just collaborate on something new? Great entertainers but I’m just so sick of remakes and reboots — River_Horror (@River_Horror) August 17, 2020

hot take: that PLANES TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES remake will be ten times better if Kevin Hart plays the Steve Martin role and Will Smith plays the John Candy role — Russy KGB (@RussellHFilm) August 17, 2020

Planes, Trains and Automobiles is one of the few movies that's hilarious, yet still chokes me up.



Go ahead...remake it...you won't top it. — Craig Ross (@CraigRossRock95) August 17, 2020

Just saw they are looking to re make Planes,Trains and automobiles and are in talks with Will Smith and Kevin Hart to play the leads ..Er ..just NO ...please leave the classics alone..do something original.. — Andy Roberts (@AndyRob80025374) August 17, 2020

ugh really. nobody asked for a remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles. sorry nothing can even come close to the magic of Steve Martin and John Candy. — Wrestling The Way You Remember It! (@SethHanson1982) August 17, 2020

Also Read | Will Smith's Meaningful Quotes Can Teach A Thing Or Two About Parenting

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.