Poland’s Interior Ministry Proposes Pension Law For Dogs, Horses In State Employment

After appeals from concerned service members, Poland’s Interior Ministry recently proposed new legislation that would give dogs and horses an official status and paid retirement to help cover the costly care bills their new owners face. According to AP, the dogs and horses on duty locate survivors in collapsed buildings, track down fugitives, foil drugs and explosives smugglers and help control rowdy crowds. However, after retirement state care ends for these animals and they are given away with no safeguards for their future welfare.

Now, Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski described the latest draft law as a “moral obligation” which should get unanimous backing when presented in Parliament for approval later this year. Kaminski had noted that more than one human life has been saved and more than one dangerous criminal caught thanks to the animals in service. He added that that the new law would affect some 1,200 dogs and more than 60 horses currently in service.

‘They should be entitled to health care’

In a separate statement, Pawel Kuchnio, handler of Warsaw police sniffer dog Orbita, said that the retired dogs almost always require expensive medical care in a bid to deal with complaints such as strained hind joints. Kuchino added that the pension money will certainly be a great help and will make things easier. Further, the bill would even confirm the unwritten rule that the animals’ handlers have priority in keeping them before they are offered up for adoption.

But, more importantly, the bill would also extend state responsibility for the animals into their retirement time and secure financial support for owners. Slawomir Walkowiak, 50, a former policeman caring for retired service dogs and horses, said that the regular payments would ease concern over bills that reach into thousands of dollars monthly. As per reports, a stable box near Warsaw can cost around $650 a month. The average pre-tax monthly salary in Poland is also around $1,400.

Sgt. Katarzyna Kuczynska said, “These animals have worked for the state, they have done their jobs well and they should be entitled to health care and proper retirement — on green pastures in the case of horses”.

(Image & inputs: AP)