Police Departments Use Viral Ad Clip Of 'angry' Rahul Dravid To Encourage Safety Rules

As several brands and police departments jumped on the bandwagon of spreading their own message using the clips of a viral CRED advertisement featuring "furious" Rahul Dravid, Mumbai Police also did the same in the context of COVID-19 restrictions. Encouraging people to wear face masks to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, the official social media account of Mumbai police shared a screenshot from the CRED ad with the same dialogues that the former Indian cricketer enacted with the caption, "Mask, seeing the virus approaching you!" The dialogue snapshot which was used by Mumbai Police said, "Come man, come...you come man!!!"

Not only Mumbai Police, but Surat Traffic Police also utilised the viral ad to promote traffic rules. Spreading awareness against road rage and "gundagardi", Surat Traffic Police shared the image of Dravid picking up a bat while acting furious on people on road and said, "Gundagardi sirf movies mein achi lagti hai, sadko par nahi". The text on the image read, "Road Indiranagar ki ho ya Surat ki, gundagardi is not welcome" with #SayNoToRoadRage.

The advertisement has caught the attention of millions across the globe as it showcases a stark different side of Rahul Dravid who is known to be calm and composed. Since it was posted, the ad has triggered a wide array of reactions from several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, the current captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli among others.

‘Never seen this side of Rahul Bhai’

Among others, Kohli also shared the ad featuring Dravid and said "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai" along with laughing emoji. Meanwhile, as IPL 2021 kickstarted, the Rajasthan Royals team handling the social media of the franchise has shared a quirky post after Rahul Dravid latest commercial. The trend caught up as the Rajasthan Royals team also rode on the wave of Rahul Dravid CRED promo and shared a screengrab from the video and termed it as one of Dravid’s best performances.

