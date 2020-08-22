Indore Police Make Two Men Do Sit-ups And Apologise To People For Crimes; Watch Video

A video uploaded by news agency ANI on twitter is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Indore Police is making two men hold their ears and asking them to do sit-ups. Both men in the video were absconding criminals and are accused of attacking a person with a sharp knife, when the latter refused to give away his vehicle on August 11. Police arrested both escaped criminals on August 20, following which they were paraded in Indore’s Dwarkapuri area.

According to Police, the two accused men named Ajai Thakur and Vijay Vishwakarma were asked to apologize publicly. The video also shows people living in that area, watching this scene from balconies and clapping for the Indore Police.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Police in Indore's Dwarkapuri made two criminals do sit-ups and apologise to people for their crimes. (20/08/20) pic.twitter.com/j1zBBSKgff — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

“The police was in search of both the accused after the incident. After arresting them, we took them to the area where they committed the crime on August 11. Both of them were made to do sit-ups and their procession was also taken out,” Dharam Veer Singh, Dwarkapuri Police Station SHO, said.

“They were asked to touch the ground with their foreheads where they had attacked the person. The step was necessitated as the locals were losing their faith in the police. It was done so that the people lose the fear of criminals and do not hesitate to come to police in cases of any crime,” he added.

Netizens laud Police's action

Modern crimes require more punishment. — Chintanˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ (@Chintan00000) August 21, 2020

अपराधियों को अपराध की सज़ा तुरंत मिलनी चाहिए जैसे म प्र पोलीस ने दिया!👍 — BALRAMAN A K (@a_balraman) August 22, 2020

This is normal. I've seen police asking the criminals to slt in front of each other and slap hard. If they don't, then the police used to hit more harder. 😂🤣 — Rajendra Rajwade (@rbr6000) August 21, 2020

बेहतरीन तरीका — Kamal Kumar Lakhera (@kamallakhera) August 21, 2020

It's police power 💪💪 — Technical Guruji (@AMITKAR41778584) August 21, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)

