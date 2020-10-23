Police Post Clip Of Burglar Coming Face To Face With Cat, Tweeple Say ‘Mission Impossible'

In rib-tickling footage, a burglar was caught on CCTV camera as he confronted a fluffy ginger cat at the home entrance where he was plotting to loot. In a clip obtained by the Nottinghamshire Police, the burglar named Mark Lawson was seen prowling stealthily with his face covered in black thief balaclava outside a property on Priory Road in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire. After crawling quietly with careful steps on his two legs and hands around the house, the thief is ‘purr-terbed’ after he catches the home's pet feline staring at him through the glass door with critical inspection.

“Would-be cat burglar caught on camera coming face to face with real-life cat,” wrote the Nottingham police Department in the caption of the clip it shared on Facebook. The nearly 26-second clip depicted the 42-year-old’s thief’s suspicious movements in the lawn as he hilariously freezes upon coming eye to eye with the pet cat home guard on duty at the entrance. The cat can be seen peeking at the sly movements of the thief, standing still on the other side of the glass. When the two have mysterious contact, both standstill briefly before the thief flees the scene. According to the police, the burglar was “about to break into the house” but the “feline, suspicious moggy can be seen eyeballing would be a thief”. The police added, the smart burglar crawled like a cat on all fours” until he encountered a real one.

Read: Video: Deer Stuck In Hammock Rescued By Utah Officers; Netizens Say 'great Job'

Read: Black Bear Climbs A Tree And Gives Vocal Performance, Netizens Feel 'it Has A Lot To Say'

Internet says 'what a plonker'

“Unbeknown to him, however, he was also being watched by the homeowner, who had already called the police after being alerted to the “purr-plexing” behaviour of the intruder by a mobile phone app,” the officers informed. An alarm was sounded, as the homeowner called 911 and the police arrived on the scene later. The burglar was sentenced to “a total of six months in prison,” police said. The internet poured comical reactions about the agility of the thief, trying the stealth of a cat. “Nearly as bad as George Galloway pretending to be a cat,” joked a user, making a laughter emoticon. “Now l know where the name Cat Burglar comes from,” said another.

Read: Powerpuff Girls Get A Brown Girl Edition With Desi Twist; Netizens Say 'killing It'

Read: Black Bear Climbs A Tree And Gives Vocal Performance, Netizens Feel 'it Has A Lot To Say'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.