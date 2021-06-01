Policeman Feeds Old Woman 'Poori Sabji' With His Hands, Internet Hearts Humanitarian Act

A policeman has melted hearts online after he was spotted feeding an old woman 'poori and sabji' with his hands under the shade of a tree. The photograph, portraying the compassionate gesture was shared by Paralympian Rinku Hooda on his Twitter handle. The latter appreciated the kind act of the cop, in a caption accompanying the image, he wrote that "Police ka ek chehra aisa bhi hota hai. #salute", lauding the "humanitarian side" of the police officers who serve beyond their designated roles, which according to Hooda, was less talked about.

In the image, which appears to have been captured outside a police station, the officer is seen smiling as he sits nearby the elderly lady, seemingly famished. He not only offers her a meal on a plate but also ensures that she eats. The old woman looks at the cop with eyes brimming with gratitude as she eats the poori sabji. This, however, wouldn’t be a solitary gesture on part of the police witnessed for the first time.

Last week, a traffic cop from the state of Telangana in a similar humanitarian gesture was spotted serving his lunchbox to two starving children who have been begging on the streets all day, famished. Sirupangi Mahesh Kumar from the adjoining Punjagutta Police Station was on duty in Somajiguda, Hyderabad when shortly after 11 pm he noticed underprivileged hungry kids looking for food. he instantly jumped to help. The kind cop briefly sat down next to the hungry children, took out his packed meal for the day, and served it to them by the roadside. There’s no denying the compassionate traffic policeman may have gone without lunch for the entire day as he was empathetic to offer his tiffin box to the children he thought were more in need.

Kind cop serving by example

The cop in the image is seen happy for investing his day in a kind deed. He smiles as he dedicatedly feeds the old woman. Commenters expressed gratitude as they agreed that it was, in fact, wrong to cling to the stereotypical notion surrounding a profession as there are kind people everywhere. Many commended the cop’s values and urged that he shall be promoted or given recognition. Most believed that the cop served by the example. “Proud of you,” one said. “Excellent job sir, I salute you,” another wrote, as appreciation poured in from all quarters.

