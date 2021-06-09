Policeman Rescuing Skunk With Cup Stuck On Its Head Wins Internet, Watch Video

A video has surfaced on social media that shows a police officer rescuing a skunk. The police officer has created a buzz online after he rescued the creature while on duty in Ontario, Canada. The video of the incident was shared by the Peel Regional Police on Facebook. The video has touched the hearts of netizens, who took to the comments section to appreciate the policeman.

Peel Regional Police while sharing the video wrote, "Great job by Constable Zamani for taking this high-risk task and helping out a furry friend in need". They added that people should not litter to keep the community safe and clean. The video starts with Constable Zamani seeing a skunk walking along a road with a paper cup stuck on its head. The policeman followed the skunk to remove the cup but the animal kept running away. However, Constable Zamani after few moments managed to remove the cup from the skunk’s head, rescuing it.

Since being shared on Facebook, the post has garnered over 1.8K likes and tons of reactions. Netizens, amazed by the kind gesture of the policeman took to the comments section to praise the police officer. One user commented, "Great job officer thankyou". Another user commented, "So sweet to help out the poor skunk! This is so full of awesomeness." Another individual commented, "God Bless You Sir, the world needs more like you!!".

In a similar incident, a California animal control officer with her presence of mind saved a group of baby ducklings from a storm drain. The rescue story of the ducklings was shared by Hayward Police Department on their Facebook account. The post described how 11 ducklings who fell into a storm drain were rescued and reunited with their mama duck. The post has gone viral on social media with netizens praising the officer for saving the animals.

IMAGE: PeelRegionalPolice/Facebook

