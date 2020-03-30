Pomeranian Becomes Internet Sensation With Its Dance Video On ‘Oh Nanana'

A video of a pomeranian doing the ‘oh nanana’ dance has taken over the internet by storm. The tiny dancer, called Mocha, has won the TikTok’s ‘oh nanana’ dance trend, and netizens are all hearts for this tiny dog. The video shows the little pomeranian dog participating in the ‘oh nanana’ choreography that is doing rounds on TikTok. The pomeranian seems to be dancing so well that the users cant stop looking at the video again and again. The ‘oh nanana’ dance trend, in recent times, has been in the news and many celebrities, like Jimmy Fallon, have been participating in this trend.

READ: Trump Administration, Senate Agree On $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

READ: China Sends Medical Aid To Pakistan To Combat Coronavirus Outbreak

However, Mocha, the tiny Pomeranian, has done it so well that it can give any other person doing this dance, a run for their money. The video is so adorable that it has already been circulating on other social platforms, such as Reddit. The video was posted to TikTok on March 28 through Mocha the pom’s very own verified account. The post has got almost 4.5 million likes and 25,000 comments, on TikTok. On the beloved subreddit ‘aww’, the post has almost 9,500 upvotes and 100 comments, and the count goes on.

READ: Donald Trump Says Unproven Drug For Coronavirus Could Be 'gift From God'

Netizens all hearts for the dog

Netizens were all hearts for this tiny dancer. They had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the tiny dancer. One TikTok user said, “this is the cutest thing I have ever seen”. While another commented, “good job Mocha you tiny dancer”. Another user said, “Can I please be invited to the next dance party?”

One Reddit user said, "100% expected the song to be a tiny dancer from Elton John", while another said, “that dog has better dance moves than I do”. Another said, "I love his excitement after the second paw. Are we gonna do the spin!? ITS THE SPIN HECKYAH IM WAVIN' MAH PAWS!!" A user said, "Sooo cute." While another commented, “oh my gawd, it’s little paws”. A Reddit user wrote, “made me smile. Thank you”. Another said, " Had to watch the dance twice."

READ: China Sends Medical Aid To Pakistan To Combat Coronavirus Outbreak

READ: Trump Administration, Senate Agree On $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.