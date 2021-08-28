'Porcupine Mommy Takes Her Babies Out On Adventure', Wins Netizen's Hearts; Watch Video

Nowadays, animals rule social media platforms because of adorable acts, which bring a huge smile to netizens' faces. In animal viral videos, clips involving mother animals playing with their babies are the most adorable ones that social media users have always loved. A similar video of a porcupine walking with her babies has now viral on Instagram. The 10-second video posted by an Instagram user, Latest Sightings - Kruger, shows a mama porcupine playing with her baby while roaming on the roads. Sometimes, the mama porcupine can be seen stopping for a moment looking back at her babies adorably. Later, the mama porcupine can be seen marching straight on the road once she verified her babies are following her carefully.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to the viral porcupine video

The video which was shared with the caption: "Porcupine Mommy Takes Her Babies Out on an Adventure" has now viral on the internet. Since being shared some two days ago, it has garnered over ten thousand views and hundreds of comments applauding the efforts of the mother. "Mom being strict with the little ones! Her body language is like "Don't you talk back to me!," read the comment of an Instagram user named Edleeart. "Such a rare and awesome sighting," read the comment of the second user. "The most precious video I have ever seen," commented the third user. "Oh my gosh. This is the best sighting!!!!!!" commented the fourth user.

Watch another video Mumma cat with her baby

A video of a cat introducing her newly born kitten to a dog has gone viral on Reddit. In the 11-second-long video, shared on Reddit, a Mama cat can be seen introducing her dog friend to her newly born kitten. The video which was uploaded with the caption, "Mommy Cat Introduces New Kitten to Dog Friend" has garnered over 40 thousand upvotes and a lot of funny, witty comments. While reacting to the video, one user who seems good at decoding animal language wrote, "She puts her nose on the dog’s cheek, her paw between them, saying, “now, now, doggo, you be gentle now,” the dog noodges her in acknowledgement, then she puts her paw on her kitten to make it feel safe. Great video of interspecies communication." One user questioned, "Did the cat touch her kitty then let the dog sniff her paw so the dog could know what her kitten smells like without actually getting too close?"

(Image Credit: Latest Sightings - Kruger Instagram)