Post Of Woman's Delivery Instructions Landing Up On Cake Goes Viral, Draws Funny Reactions

Ordering food online can be a mess sometimes. In a hilarious incident, a woman named Vaishnavi Mondkar got her delivery instruction written on a cake - "Bring 500/- change". Her instruction seemed to be followed but not in a way she imagined. To her surprise, the delivery instruction she gave literally became the icing on the cake.

The restaurant partner of the food delivery app Zomato slightly took the instructions in the wrong way. Taking to Facebook, Vaishnavi shared the image of the cake, captioning it with a smiling emoji, “Delivery instructions mein likha tha “Bring 500/- change" toh unhone cake pe likhke bheja (Added instruction "Bring 500/- change", they wrote in on the cake)."

Netizens' reactions

Soon after the post was shared on social media, it received all sorts of reactions.

In a hilarious reply to the post, one social media user wrote, "Vaishnavi Mondkar order your cakes from Prachee Rasal now onwards. She has 500 change (sic)." Another user commented, "Instead of writing it in delivery instructions, you should have written it in the restaurant instructions, who's the fool?"

"Oh bhai mera highlight of the day," wrote third. "Delivery instructions tha, laga diya," remarked fourth. "Totally cute moment," commented fifth.

Image: Facebook/@VaishnaviMondkar