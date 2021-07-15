Last Updated:

Post On Mumbai Street Food Becomes Heated Debate On Twitter; Leaves Internet Divided

A netizen stoked a debate by claiming that 'Mumbai street food is best' and sparked comments from over 100 netizens, leaving the Internet divided.

India is known to be one of the most distinct countries as different cultures, religions, and languages are witnessed. A highlight of this uniqueness is that every city of the nation has its own distinct features, one of them being in food habits. That’s the reason there’s never any consensus on which Indian food item is the best or which city serves the best food. 

Does Mumbai serve the best street food in India?

A netizen tweeted that Mumbai street food was the 'best' in India. As the person asked if they would agree, the comment section turned into a debate.

Many of them agreed and highlighted dishes like vada pav. One highlighted that ‘no one goes hungry’ in the city as vada pav could quench everyone's hunger for Rs 10-12 and that it was perfect for the citizens that 'work hard' and commute. Netizens also highlighted that the city offered dishes from various parts of the country, being 'available in every nook and corner' and being 'reasonably priced.'

However, many strongly disagreed with the statement. Some laughed off, posted memes on the ‘Mumbai street food being the best’ and one called it the 'worst.'

Few wrote that there was not anything special about it, except vada pav and misal pav. 

In the comments, the maximum number of persons rooted for the street food in Kolkata and Delhi. For the Bengal city, they highlighted items like biryani, kebabs and chat, while for the Capital, dishes like kulchas, rajma chawal, samosa and jalebis were mentioned.

Hyderabad was another metro that found a mention in the comments, while Indore lead the comments among the non-metro cities apart from Lucknow, Surat, Ahmedabad was mentioned by several persons,        

Interestingly, many of the Mumbaikars too did not find their city food as best and mentioned other cities.  

A foreigner was bowled over by the comments and wrote that the comments proved that the street food across the nation was good. The writer of the post too concluded that was the point of the statement, and that India was ‘unique and diverse.’

