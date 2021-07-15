Post On Mumbai Street Food Becomes Heated Debate On Twitter; Leaves Internet Divided

India is known to be one of the most distinct countries as different cultures, religions, and languages are witnessed. A highlight of this uniqueness is that every city of the nation has its own distinct features, one of them being in food habits. That’s the reason there’s never any consensus on which Indian food item is the best or which city serves the best food.

Does Mumbai serve the best street food in India?

A netizen tweeted that Mumbai street food was the 'best' in India. As the person asked if they would agree, the comment section turned into a debate.

Mumbai Street food is best In India

, Do you agree ?? — Niki (@niki_naughty) July 14, 2021

Many of them agreed and highlighted dishes like vada pav. One highlighted that ‘no one goes hungry’ in the city as vada pav could quench everyone's hunger for Rs 10-12 and that it was perfect for the citizens that 'work hard' and commute. Netizens also highlighted that the city offered dishes from various parts of the country, being 'available in every nook and corner' and being 'reasonably priced.'

Mumbai ke vada-pav jaisa kahin kuchh nahi.. Koi bhookha nahi so sakta yahan.. 10-12 rs ka vada pav also can quench ur hunger.. So Mumbai❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️ — Archana Pandey🚩🕉 (@a_tiwari1989) July 14, 2021

It does...coz it is available on every nook & corner. One can avail variety of dishes from all corners of India & even the world. It is tasty & reasonably priced for almost everyone. — Monica K 🇮🇳 (@MonicaK2511) July 15, 2021

In Mumbai one works hard and even if you don't one commutes hard. Street food is a relief in a stretched day. During work those sandwiches and at end of day a Vada Paav are both musts and masth! — கிடாம்பிகோபாKidambiGP (@ATHREYAG) July 14, 2021

However, many strongly disagreed with the statement. Some laughed off, posted memes on the ‘Mumbai street food being the best’ and one called it the 'worst.'

Where is the dislike button. Mumbai street food is the worst in india. — MiiRa (@miiranarayan) July 14, 2021

Few wrote that there was not anything special about it, except vada pav and misal pav.

Wada Pav or Misal pav chorke Mumbai me aur hai kya 😀 aajao Kolkata…yahan ka street ka Biryani bhi awesome hota hai….fuchka, chat, kebabs, Aaloo r dom mamma mia ummmhaa 😋 — Himadri Nandi (@Rainman_25) July 15, 2021

In the comments, the maximum number of persons rooted for the street food in Kolkata and Delhi. For the Bengal city, they highlighted items like biryani, kebabs and chat, while for the Capital, dishes like kulchas, rajma chawal, samosa and jalebis were mentioned.

Nope kolkatta food is 5x followed by delhi and then may be Mumbai — Aan-Do-Lan (@aandolun) July 14, 2021

What I have had in Delhi remains unbeaten in the whole world ✌🏼 — Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) July 14, 2021

Delhi/NCR is on another planet compared to Mumbai. Best ever — Adi 🇮🇳 (@adiupadhyay) July 14, 2021

Nope!

Kolkata, then Delhi! — Sujata Ganguly 🇮🇳 (@Sujataganguly13) July 14, 2021

Absolutely correct, Kolkata has the best street food. @boohiragoto please update us. — Bidisha Banerjee🇮🇳 (@bidishapsgs) July 14, 2021

Hyderabad was another metro that found a mention in the comments, while Indore lead the comments among the non-metro cities apart from Lucknow, Surat, Ahmedabad was mentioned by several persons,

Go to indore and eat at night mkt in sarafa.. you might change your view — Anuraj Benara (@anuraj_benara) July 14, 2021

No

Indore , Dehradun and Surat best for street food — Ashu Tomar 🇮🇳 (@ashutomarbhan) July 15, 2021

Ahmedabad.. surat n Rajkot too.. — Harदिik Bhatia (@hardikbhatia0) July 14, 2021

No. Indore and Kolkata are way way ahead and better than Mumbai — Teddy (@dimwittedjoker) July 14, 2021

Interestingly, many of the Mumbaikars too did not find their city food as best and mentioned other cities.

Born and Brought up in Mumbai. But I think Delhi, Kolkata, Indore have so much variety — Abhishek (@Abhishe15849727) July 15, 2021

Go to Indore ......

Will forget Mumbai



I am from Mumbai only still say this — Padmakar Tillu🇮🇳 (@PadmakarTillu) July 14, 2021

I love Delhi street food



Though I am pakka Mumbaikar — Dipak Abhyankar (@dipakabhyankar) July 14, 2021

A foreigner was bowled over by the comments and wrote that the comments proved that the street food across the nation was good. The writer of the post too concluded that was the point of the statement, and that India was ‘unique and diverse.’

All Street Food is GOOD !! 😊 — theZULU🇮🇳 (@RaveenKr) July 14, 2021

From an outsiders perspective, reading all the comments it seems the street food everywhere in India is good if you know specifically where. Damn, I’m so hungry now! — 𝙹𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝚁𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚍 (@justRichardLee) July 15, 2021

precisely my point , thts why framed it as like ths , INDIA is just unique and extremely diverse , every 500 km th language and food habbit changes — Niki (@niki_naughty) July 15, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.