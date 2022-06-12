Post On 'New Office Rule' For Latecomers Takes Internet By Storm; 'For Every Minute...'

Last Updated:

Resignations and job hunts are a common part of almost every person's professional career, and it is very rare that an employee remains in a single company for his/her entire life. As the percentage of people resigning or quitting their jobs has increased, some companies try to create a positive environment to keep their employees engaged. However, in a recent post that is going viral online, a firm appears to have taken an approach that might result in a barrage of resignations.  

The viral picture shows an order titled "New Office Rule" for latecomers. Posted by a Twitter user, who goes by the username CleverMonster, the post reads, “For every minute you are late for work, you will be required to work for 10 minutes after 6 pm. For example, if you arrive at 10.02, you will have to stay an extra 20 minutes till 6:20 pm. Thanks”. Sharing the post, the user wrote, "When you know it’s time to quit.”

'For every minute they start early...'

The viral picture has garnered around 424.2K likes accompanied by several retweets and comments. The post has prompted many to express their views. "For every minute they start early, they should be able to finish 10 minutes early. Fair is fair", a user expressed. A second user wrote, "when you know it’s time to *sue*". A third user commented, "So, if I arrive 6 minutes early, I get an hour off at the end of the day, right? Sounds fair".

