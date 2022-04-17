Potterheads Captivated After Harry Potter Theme Song Perfectly Recreated By Bird; Watch

Social media provides a plethora of content for the viewership of animal lovers, which, in fact, are plenty in number. From funny antics by cats and dogs to amusing birds, videos featuring the animal kingdom often tops the viral list. Now, a video featuring a little bird humming the Harry Potter theme with effortless ease has garnered adulation from netizens, many of whom were amused by the wonders put forth by nature.

The video was initially shared on TikTok and later on Instagram by the page going by the name Animals Doing Things. In the video, the bird can be seen perched upon the hands of a lady and it turns its head around during the course of the humming. The viral clip has definitely struck a chord with Potterheads, (term used to refer to Harry Potter fans) who have took to the comments section to heap praises upon the 'singing sensation.' However, details regarding whom owned the bird or the location of it was left undisclosed.

Netizens react to bird singing Harry Potter theme song

The video was shared on Instagram under the caption, "The breath he takes in the middle." Ever since being shared, the clip has garnered 16.1 million views and around 1.8 million likes accompanied by a plethora of comments. However, one comment from the TikTok post featuring the video stated that the bird was imitating the breath of the lady in the video while humming to the tune. Meanwhile, one Instagram user commented, "You're doing amazing sweetie". Another user wrote, "Oh my stars I love you birdie!!!".

Image: Instagram/@animalsdoingthings