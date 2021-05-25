'Precious': Kittens Rescued From 12-foot-deep Drain, Netizens Thank 'hero' Rescuers

In a heartwarming rescue story, two kittens have been rescued from a 12-foot deep drain. A post about the rescue operation was shared by the Animal Rescue Fund of MS on Facebook. The post details how by the team efforts the baby cats were brought out of the drain. The beautiful rescue story has struck a chord with the netizens who took to the comments section to express their views.

Kittens rescued from drain

Alongside the pictures, the page in their post mentioned that the team received a text message about the kitten screaming from deep down in the storm sewer. The members of the team Tracie and Pippa with gloves, crowbar, food, towels went to the spot. But, the team members forgot to take the ladder. After reaching the place, Pippa and Tracie searched for a ladder and eventually, Pippa got down in the water. The post further mentioned, "Eventually, Pippa got down to where the kits were, and dang if one didn’t just roll right off the storm drain culvert and went plop into the water and ran down the drain to the east." Pippa went down the tube towards bay cats who were then safely carried out of the drain through the ladder. The pictures shared by the team show kittens in the drain and how they were brought out and taken care by the team.

After the successful rescue, the kittens were given medicines, wormer, food, dry bedding and baby cats then took a much-deserved nap. The post has garnered more than 200 likes and several reactions from netizens. People relieved with the rescue took to the comments section to praise and thank the team for saving the kittens. One user commented, "So thankful they were rescued!! Thank God for good people! They are precious." Another user wrote, "Thank you for helping those babies, and all the other babies you help! I love your stories of rescues!!". "These two adorable kittens. happy ending", commented another person.

IMAGE: Animal Rescue Fund of MS (ARF)/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.