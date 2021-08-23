'Precious Scene': Adorable Video Of Panda Cub And Its Momma Panda Wins Internet; Watch

Birthdays are special for everyone and this time zoo authorities have gifted a giant panda cub a cake on its birthday. An adorable video of a panda cub and its mother has gone viral on social media. The Smithsonian National Zoo has shared the short clip on Instagram. In the video, a giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji and its mother, Mei Xiang can be seen enjoying panda-friendly fruitsicle cakes.

Video of Panda cub and momma panda

According to the caption, the fruitsicle cake was gifted by the zoo authority and was made of frozen-diluted grape and apple juice, sweet potato, apple, pear, carrot, sugar cane, bamboo. The video shared on Instagram showed Xiao Qi Ji and Mei Xiang enjoying the cake. In the clip, after eating the cake, Xiao Qi Ji can be seen playing on a tree and the grass while, Mei Xiang can be seen watching over it. Watch the video here:

The video since being shared on Instagram has garnered over 97,990 views and several reactions. Netizens, amazed by the cuteness of the two creatures took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "I love them so much! Happy Birthday!". Another individual commented, "Such a precious scene! Our baby cub is beyond adorable. Mei is such a patient and good mom." Another user wrote, "Awww happy bday baby boy!!! I can’t believe he’s 1!".

Earlier this month, another video of the panda cub Xiao Qi Ji and its momma panda had gone viral on social media. The video showed an adorable cub of a giant panda playing with the ball has gone viral on social media platforms including Instagram. In a series of videos, the panda cub can be seen balancing a ball on its paws while the other video shows the giant panda playing with an empty bucket. At one point in the video, the panda cub got stuck inside the bucket following which its mama came to rescue it. There is a high chance that the clip will entertain you and leave you elated. The video was shared with the caption, “If there was a competition to see who could balance a ball on their paws in the most adorable manner, giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji would receive a perfect score!"

IMAGE: Smithsonianzoo/Instagram