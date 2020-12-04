'Priceless': Bride Gets Married In Tangle-inspired Ceremony After Testing COVID Positive

After testing positive for COVID-19 just three days before her wedding, a bride decided to go forward with the wedding in a super unique way by engaging in a Tangled-inspired ceremony. Uploaded on Instagram handle Jessica Jackson, the beautiful images show the wedding ceremony being performed by keeping the social distancing norms just right in place. According to the caption of the image, the bride got inspired from the Disney princess movie- Tangled.

Tangled inspired 'Covid wedding'

Deeming it as a ‘Covid wedding’, the uploader wrote, “Yesterday was an actual COVID wedding and we had an actual COVID bride, but through the very extreme and rough circumstances, Lauren and Patrick still exchanged vows, rings, and an undying love for one another! I seriously love you guys so much and your positive attitude to make the best out of every situation inspires me!”. The images show Lauren on the top floor in her beautiful wedding gown. She can be seen through the window. Right below is the crowd, which has gathered for the wedding. She is tied through a string with her partner Patrick and that is how they performed all the rituals. In the last, there is a boomerang video which shows people throwing petals at Lauren through the couple and his partner with a super happy face.

Since being uploaded, the post has managed to gather over 1.5K likes. "Wow. This is amazing! Love will win 2020!!!", wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, "Such an incredibly resourceful and resilient couple and such a beautiful moment. We were so happy to be involved! And beautiful photos!!!".

