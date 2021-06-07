Prince Harry Hinted About Liking The Name 'Lili' For Their Daughter, Two Years Ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on June 6 that they are now proud parents to a baby girl named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. In the official statement on the Archewell website, they announced that the baby girl was born at 11:40 am (local time) in Santa Barbara, California on June 4 and she weighed 3.5kg (7 lbs 11 oz). The name is given to their daughter after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Little do people know that Prince Harry already had the name in his mind and he hinted the same two years ago.

Prince Harry hinted at their baby's name two years ago

As per People, when the Royal couple was expecting Archie in the year 2019, they visited the town of Birkenhead. During their visit, they asked children from a school to suggest names. This is when Harry showed his interest in the name 'Lili', he even asked the mother how she spells her daughter's flower-inspired name. This was not the only name that was suggested to the couple.

The publication reported that a 7-year-old girl named Megan Dudley had a word with Meghan Markle during their visit. Both of them realised that they are called "Meg" by their friends and Megan offered to suggest a name for the baby. She went ahead and asked the Duchess if she would name her baby "Amy". To which, Meghan replied that she really likes the name and that she will think about it.

More about Meghan Markle's new baby

In the statement, the couple expressed their joy and said that the baby was born on June 4. They further thanked everyone for their wishes. Baby Lili is now eighth in line for the British throne, behind her brother Archie, her father, her grandfather Prince Charles, her uncle Prince William, and her cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

After the announcement, Queen Elizabeth shared the picture of the couple and congratulated them. The caption reads, "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild." Check it out.

IMAGE: Sussex Royal's Instagram

