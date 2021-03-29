Last Updated:

Prince William Named World's Sexiest Bald Man; Statham Fans Upset, The Rock Wants Recount

While many people may not agree with the poll results, it is worth noting that Prince William was once considered the world's most eligible bachelor.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Prince William named world's sexiest bald man over Jason Statham, netizens disagree

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge has been named the world’s sexiest bald man by surgical group Longevita. According to The Sun, cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita analysed Google search results and found Prince William and the word ‘sexy’ have been mentioned over 17 million times online, including in blogs, articles, reports, etc. Boxing legend Mike Tyson with 8.8 million results and Transporter actor Jason Statham with 7.4 million results grabbed the second and third spot respectively. 

READ | Prince William and Kate break silence after Prince Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

The poll did not go down well with netizens, who immediately started flooding the Twitter timeline with their personal preferences. Several users backed Transformers actor Stanley Tucci Jr, accusing the poll of being biased towards the Royal Family. Some suggested the poll to be a PR stunt supposedly to correct the recently tarnished image of the Royal Family, which faced a lot of criticism after Meghan Markle’s explosive tell-all interview, where she accused Buckingham Palace of racism. Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock also tweeted the results with a hashtag #demandingrecount. 

READ | Prince William breaks silence on Harry & Meghan's racism claims, defends Royal family

 

READ | 'Papa is missing you': Prince William's daughter writes heartbreaking note to Diana

 

READ | Kensington Palace shares mother's day cards made by Prince William's children

Putin misses top 10 by a spot

Despite the fact that the top 10 list doesn't even feature Stanley Tucci, many internet users joined the party to push the actor as the world's sexiest bald man. The list of the world’s sexiest ball men includes American singer Pitbull, basketball player Michael Jordan, boxer Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, and Vin Diesel. Russian President Vladimir Putin, with 2.2 million results, missed out the top 10 list by just one spot as Vin Diesel scored 2.3 million searches with the word ‘sexy’. 
 
While many people may not agree with the poll results, it is worth noting that Prince William was once considered the world's most eligible bachelor and was a major heartthrob. Prince William, who is second-in-line to the throne, has served in the British Armed Forces as Flight Lieutenant before joining the RAF's Search and Rescue Force. Prince William is married to Kate Middleton and has three children, two boys, and a girl.

(Image Credit: AP)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT