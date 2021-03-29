Prince William Named World's Sexiest Bald Man; Statham Fans Upset, The Rock Wants Recount

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge has been named the world’s sexiest bald man by surgical group Longevita. According to The Sun, cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita analysed Google search results and found Prince William and the word ‘sexy’ have been mentioned over 17 million times online, including in blogs, articles, reports, etc. Boxing legend Mike Tyson with 8.8 million results and Transporter actor Jason Statham with 7.4 million results grabbed the second and third spot respectively.

The poll did not go down well with netizens, who immediately started flooding the Twitter timeline with their personal preferences. Several users backed Transformers actor Stanley Tucci Jr, accusing the poll of being biased towards the Royal Family. Some suggested the poll to be a PR stunt supposedly to correct the recently tarnished image of the Royal Family, which faced a lot of criticism after Meghan Markle’s explosive tell-all interview, where she accused Buckingham Palace of racism. Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock also tweeted the results with a hashtag #demandingrecount.

This is why Prince William rigged that poll. You can’t tell me any differently. pic.twitter.com/TWiswhabm1 — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) March 27, 2021

Bald men who are sexier than Prince William pic.twitter.com/FAscqpmvJi — TeaWithTammy (@TeaWithTammy1) March 27, 2021

Prince William being named sexiest bald man in the world raises some questions for me. Like which world? Where did the other men go? Why are they not there? Is it even safe to be there? Could u define “world”? Did you mean “castle”? Define “sexy” and “-iest”? Use both in a sente— — Amy Aniobi (@janiobi) March 27, 2021

Another bald man hotter than Prince William btw#SNL pic.twitter.com/ks7DfPHRAb — Ellys's Folklore Evermore ðŸ¦‹ (@TVPartyPlanner) March 28, 2021

No disrespect to Prince William.....but Jason Statham ðŸ§â‰ï¸ pic.twitter.com/bTZMLGyjb1 — The Lanarkshire Laird (@Lshire_Laird) March 28, 2021

Prince William named as the ‘sexiest bald man’… probably on another planet. pic.twitter.com/kWEjGchuDC — Wirjil (@Wirjil) March 27, 2021

I’d go to Italy with Stanley Tucci and drink many Negronis with him, talk food, books, art and wine... and he has impeccable style and he cooks. Now that’s sexy. Prince William is so far from sexy even gps can’t help him get there. pic.twitter.com/9tm6Sb04oF — Kim Golden (@KimiGM) March 28, 2021

Putin misses top 10 by a spot

Despite the fact that the top 10 list doesn't even feature Stanley Tucci, many internet users joined the party to push the actor as the world's sexiest bald man. The list of the world’s sexiest ball men includes American singer Pitbull, basketball player Michael Jordan, boxer Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, and Vin Diesel. Russian President Vladimir Putin, with 2.2 million results, missed out the top 10 list by just one spot as Vin Diesel scored 2.3 million searches with the word ‘sexy’.



While many people may not agree with the poll results, it is worth noting that Prince William was once considered the world's most eligible bachelor and was a major heartthrob. Prince William, who is second-in-line to the throne, has served in the British Armed Forces as Flight Lieutenant before joining the RAF's Search and Rescue Force. Prince William is married to Kate Middleton and has three children, two boys, and a girl.

