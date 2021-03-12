Princess Diana's Video About 'establishment' Goes Viral After Harry & Meghan's Interview

Following the extraordinary interview of American presenter Oprah Winfrey with Prince Harry and Meghan that aired on CBS, the 1995 explosive interview of Diana, Princess of Wales with the BBC has now gone viral. While Prince Harry and Meghan made shocking revelations of the life within the UK royal family this year, Duke of Sussex’s mother, Diana had made a similar impact across the globe with her claims of being seen as a “threat” within the institution. Clips from Princess of Wales’ interview were shared by several internet users in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan’s two-hour-long sit-down interview with Winfrey.

In 1995, during the explosive interview with journalist Martin Bashir for the BBC's Panorama program, Harry’s mother had unveiled the crucial details about how she was treated by the “establishment” that further deteriorated her mental health. While Meghan referred to the same as “The Firm”, Harry said in the interview that he could see “history repeating itself” and thus decided to step back from senior roles in the royal family. Meghan also revealed that she had suicidal thoughts.

Twitter user @Morgan_Musick tweeted: "Well this aged well. #HarryandMeghanonOprah” and shared a clip that starts with Diana answering why she didn’t think she would ever become the queen. While the video has now been viewed over 1.8 million times, Diana replies by saying, “I don't think many people will want me to be queen. Actually, when I say many people, I mean the establishment that I'm married into. Because they've decided I'm a non-starter."

Netizens cheer for Meghan and Diana

However, Diana’s eternal words seemed to have resonated more with internet users with some of them even claiming that Harry and Meghan reminded them “so much” of Princess of Wales. Several internet users were seen hailing the ‘strong women’ and noted that ‘Harry is the husband Diana should have.’

Diana was right, every strong woman gets opposed, "why is she strong? where does she get it from? where is she taking it? where is she going to use it?" Spot on. I'm sure if Diana were here today she'd be on the side of truth. RISE UP strong women! https://t.co/ZSyjPFycfb — Mina Dew (Class Action Covid UK) (@OutManVax) March 11, 2021

Her eyes. So raw. https://t.co/sSY0WiKkeC — YeEZus Karen Christus (@EzLiiva) March 9, 2021

Did you say the same about Diana's interview where she said exactly the same thing as Meghan?



Harry chose the right woman.https://t.co/MiICVRSTIF — RACISM IS ARROGANT (@Dangerangel) March 9, 2021