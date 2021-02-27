Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra's Balloon Dress And Other Topics That Kept The Memers Busy This Week!

Besides Priyanka Chopra's balloon dress, these 6 other topics were the hot subjects for this week's most viral memes. Read here to know about them.

priyanka chopra's balloon dress

Besides being the quickest forms of short-term entertainment, memes have also become the new source of news for netizens. While some of us catch up on the latest developments around the world via memes, the makers of these memes show their creative and funny sides as a reaction to those developments. Unafraid of the world, the memers spare no one, whether it is a celebrity or a politician, in expressing their hilarity. Here are 7 such stories from the last few days that made it to the list of ‘viral memes of the week’.

Priyanka Chopra's Balloon Dress

Despite being one of the most stylish and fashionable women in the world, there have been times when Priyanka Chopra's outfits got to the funny side of the internet, as memes. Very recently, that happened again, after she was spotted wearing a polka-dotted dress, that looked like a balloon. Soon, the memes under the tag of ‘Priyanka Chopra's Balloon Dress’, became viral. People took a lot of jibes at it, comparing it to balloons, sutli bombs, and custard apples.

 

 

The viral Shweta memes

Since the lockdown began in March 2020, people have been stuck in Zoom calls - whether they are online meetings or online classes. Recently, one such online class became the centre of the internet’s attention. In this Zoom call, with around 150 participants, a girl named Shweta got into a personal call with her friend and began sharing her personal stories - all this, while her mic was not on mute. She kept talking about a new guy who got close with her and shared stories of his ex-girlfriend. Netizens saw this opportunity and this event became a meme.

 

Pawri ho rahi hai

Recently, a girl from Pakistan, named Dananeer, uploaded a video on her Instagram, where she was with her friends. She said in the video that she was having a ‘party’ with her friends, in a really funny accent. Soon the netizens began a meme chain on her dialogue, which sounded like, “Pawri ho rahi hai!”

 

 

The NSE shutdown

In the highly busy hours of 24 February, the National Stock Exchange suddenly shut down, leaving the traders in anxiety. With the trading system going haywire, people took to making memes. These memes recalled the best of the past meme formats.

 

 

 

IPL auctions

The IPL auctions also took place in mid-February. The biddings and the surprising rates at which some players were bought, left the people in splits, causing a long chain of memes. Once again, people recalled the best formats from the past to convey the hilarity of this situation.

 

Ind vs Eng

The test series of India vs England saw an exciting turn of events in the last match that took place in the Ahmedabad stadium. India beat England by 10 wickets, after having to chase a really low score. Immediately, memers cracked up about how quickly the match ended, and about Axar Patel taking 11 wickets.

 

 

 

Hike in fuel prices

This is something that has always got people cracking jokes. Recently, petrol prices have been reaching the cost of Rs 100/litre, all around India. After such an increase in fuel prices, people took to memes to crack jokes over the situation.

 

 

 

 

 

