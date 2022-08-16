Professor Shares Sweet 'beekeeping Note' From Her Late Father; Netizens Get Emotional

Sometimes the old letters from close ones left after they depart may teach some life lessons. A similar incident happened with Amy Clukey, an English professor, who found a note written by her father nine years after his death. The incident has been doing the rounds on the internet and has made many recall their notes from parents.

Amy took to Twitter to share a picture of the handwritten note on Twitter and wrote, “Note from my dad found in his beekeeping equipment nine years after his death. He is missed”. In the note, dated June 27, 2021, Cluckey’s dad encourages his kids to try beekeeping and says that it is “pretty easy” and one can “learn everything you need to know online”. Clucky’s father wrote this note when he had terminal lung cancer.

Note from my dad found in his bee keeping equipment nine years after his death. He is missed. pic.twitter.com/M4iIbT0Iqn — Amy Clukey (@AmyClukey) August 15, 2022

'Oh! This is so moving', netizens' reactions

The post has garnered around 473.8K likes accompanied by several retweets. The post has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Y'know, I can't think of anything I'd want my kids to hear me say more than those last 3 lines. What a lovely note...".

Another user wrote, "Oh! This is so moving — what a lovely thing. The next bee I see I'll think of your father". One other user wrote, "There is so much loving dadishness in this wonderful note. Thank you for sharing".

