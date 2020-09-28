'Proposal Fail’: Aspiring Groom Falls Into Lake After Woman Pulls Boat’s Gas Ring | WATCH

A memorable wedding proposal of a man dangling on the edge of a boat in the middle of the lake that went out of control throwing the couple into the lake afterward has triggered laughter on the Internet. Calling it “The proposal” that undoubtedly went awry, a user named Theo Shantonas posted the nearly 22-second footage which has now garnered 148.7k views. In the clip, the man efficiently manages to trail on the metal fitted stern after halting his paramour’s boat in the lake and delivers a 'once in a lifetime' proposal. However, as fate would have had it, the woman so excitedly accepts the offers that in an attempt to embrace her man, dangling on the boat rear, she topples backward kicking his face and sending him flying off in the air.

As the man splashes into the water, and the woman falls inside her boat, netizens admire the “depth” of their relationship, while one other prompted “what a great start.” Another lauds, saying, that it was quite a “premature till death do us part.”Several others bombarded the laughter emoticons at the man’s proposal, in fact, gone extremely wrong. The would-be groom is propelled into the air while the lady falls on her back inside of the boat, although, neither were reported injured as the user wrote that they were both safe.

Accidentally pulls boat's gas ring

In what can be established from the comical footage, after the proposal, the woman accidentally hit her foot on the gas of the powerboat as she was so exalted, due to which the boat sped some distance forward and she lost her balance, taking down the would-be husband with her. The aspiring groom falls into the lake moments after the unsuspecting bride yells "Oh my God”, inadvertently pulling the boat ring.

“That is the funniest thing I have seen in a long time,” a commenter wrote. “It was the kick to the face for me,” laughed another. “the moment he put his hand on the throttle,” joked the third. Pointing out at the timing of the two falling, while the man was trying to transfer to his future wife’s boat, a commenter wrote, “I just can’t get over the fact that he didn’t get in her boat.”Maybe he didn't ask permission to step aboard,” joked the other. “I hope it didn’t get lost in the lake,” said one other concerned about the ring.

That's the first kick of Life. Many more to come — Ameen (@Ameenblr) September 28, 2020

Congratulations! Hopefully no more bloopers till after the wedding lol! — Jamie Dawson (@ByteMasterGold) September 27, 2020

Congratulations! You’ll never forget the proposal, let us know how the wedding goes- 🤣🤣🤣 — Natasha (@Natasha09643334) September 28, 2020

But is the ring in her finger? I can’t tell. — Kandibarco (@kandibarco) September 27, 2020

That's exactly what I was thinking! Where's the ring now!?!? — SensibleSplendor (@SensibleSplend1) September 27, 2020

At first i was like who wouldn’t the gas on the boat but, did her foot do that?? Damn.. lol — theGeenius (@thegeenius) September 27, 2020

That's about how long that marriage is gonna last.😂😂😂 of to a great start. — No Slacker (@mrwilliams2u) September 27, 2020

Honestly, if you can survive a karate kick to the head, nearly drowning, and a boat crash all in a few seconds chances are you'll survive a long exciting, fruitful marriage. Congrats to the both of you. — Rak (@Rakhit101) September 28, 2020

😂😂 — ETTA COX (@mamapiinkx0) September 27, 2020

