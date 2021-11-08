Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mocked For Tagging PM Modi & CM Mamata In Swiggy Plaint, Clarifies

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee explained his stance on the open letter he posted on social media which was addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee over an issue concerning the popular food delivery app Swiggy. The actor complained to the political leaders after the app failed to deliver food to him and refunded his paid amount. His open letter did not sit well with many as he was subjected to intense trolling online as they believed he misused his platform over a trivial matter.

Prosenjit Chatterjee on why he tagged PM Modi and CM Mamata

Taking to his Twitter on November 7, the 59-year-old shared his statement given to ETimes where he clarified his complaint to PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee. Stating that he wants people in the service industry to be 'more responsible', the actor believed that workers delivering food and medicine need to be 'even more responsible'. He also admitted to being a frequent user of delivery apps and appreciating them for their service.

He further reasoned that failure of delivering food and medicine on time can prove fatal to some people. The actor also explained that it is different from the delivery of clothes by stating, ''What if the food doesn’t get delivered but shows it has been delivered? Should people stay hungry?'' Responding to the incessant trolling over his open letter, he continued,

''I have tweeted this not as ‘actor Prosenjit Chatterjee’, but as a fellow citizen so that no one faces this kind of problem in the near future. I know some people might laugh at this tweet but I just wanted to make people aware that people hailing from the service industry should be more responsible.'' He also asserted that he does harbour 'personal grudge against anybody' and clarified that he does not want anybody else suffering from the same issue.

Prosenjit Chatterjee's Swiggy complaint

For the unversed, on November 6, the Bengali actor took to his Twitter to share a letter addressed to PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee to complain about the popular food delivery app Swiggy. Following his tweet, netizens blasted him with criticism over tweet pointing out the pettiness in the matter.

Image: Instagram/@prosenjitchatterjee