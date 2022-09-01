A billboard advertisement on a roadside has left drivers puzzled as they pass by Fairfield Street in Manchester, United Kingdom. The advertisement is searching for a psychic but has provided no details on the board. Contact signage company Mandoemedia told Manchester Evening News that a mystery man paid an undisclosed amount for putting up the simple sign on the board.

The viral picture was shared on Twitter by a user named Andrew Bloch. The sign, with a black background and a green triangle, was put up along the busy road on August 18.

Steve Baxter, from Mandoemedia.com, told Manchester Evening News, "Initially we thought it was a joke but the individual explained they were deeply serious and wanted to find a genuine psychic. They felt the best way to do that would be to put out a 'psychic wanted advert with no contact information because a good psychic would know exactly when, where, and how to contact them".

