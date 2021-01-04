PUBG Memes Take Twitter By Storm After FAU-G Game Launch Date Announcement, See Here

The makers of the game FAU-G recently launched the trailer for the game. The new trailer has given a glimpse of the Ladakh episode as the Indian soldiers are up against the PLA troops. The first teaser of the game was released on Dussehra last year and it included a glimpse of Galwan Valley episode of the soldiers. As the new FAU-G's trailer release happened on January 3, some creative minds took to the social media and created memes on it. Interestingly as FAU-G is being released, the users came up with several hilarious PUBG memes. A lot of people had been demanding the relaunch of fPUBG after the PUBG banned in India. For all the people who are wondering about the FAU-G game launch date, FAU-G's trailer release and PUBG memes on them here is a look at it.

Netizens make PUBG memes after FAU-G's trailer release

Ever since the makers dropped FAU-G’s trailer on social media, the trailer has been creating quite a buzz on it. After the escalation with China in Ladakh, the game PUBG was taken off from the app store and play store by the Indian government. Days after the PUBG banned in India, a new multiplayer game FAU-G was announced for the amusement of gamers and action gaming lovers. After the FAU-G's trailer release, the users came up with several rib-tickling PUBG memes on FAU-G game launch date and FAU-G's trailer release.

The internet was flooded with jokes and memes on the upcoming game. From the looks of it, the Indian people are still don’t seem to be over the PUBG fever. The users remembered the now banned PUBG game and imagined how the owner must be feeling right now through their PUBG memes. One of the users also shared a meme on the imaginative conversation between owners of PUBG and overexcited gamers. Some of the memes also used popular dialogues from movies. Here is a look at the PUBG memes.

PUBG Memes

#FAUG Coming soon !

.

Meanwhile pubg owner to overexcited Gamers : pic.twitter.com/ZIGJZKaScM — Anurag 🤟 (@memesbyanurag) January 3, 2021

After once my friends and relatives know the exact release date of #FAUG #gamers #SupportFAUG



Me to my friends: pic.twitter.com/95i5vqeGYb — Jagpreet Singh (@Titan_Jagpreet) January 3, 2021

#FAUG

No update from 2 months and still in waiting pic.twitter.com/7VafKi9Ikl — Positivity (@Positiv92173522) January 3, 2021

FAU-G game launch date

With the trailer launch of the game, it has been announced that the game will be made available to download on January 26, 2021, on the occasion of Republic Day. The release was announced on January 3. The earlier teaser had not revealed any weapons but the new trailer features the Indian soldiers using assault rifles too. It also has a title track of FAU-G and a few dialogues in Punjabi. Here is a look at the FAU-G trailer.

FAU-G's trailer release

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

Image Credits: Studio nCore, Google Play and dhymantlia Twitter

