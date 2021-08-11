Puducherry Artist Carves Elephants On 'chalk' To Raise Awareness On Population Decline

Every year in India, hundreds of elephants die after coming into contact with humans or because of human-related activities. Crop damage or property loss causes some to be run over by trains or killed outright. Every year in India, reports a US based news agency that at least 100 elephants are killed, and up to 500 die due to conflicts. In order to draw attention to these issues, a miniature artist from Puducherry has devised a unique method of illustrating them. Mohana is a private school teacher and artist in Puducherry who carves elephants onto chalk sticks so that people are made aware of the dangerously low elephant population.

Indian elephants on the verge of extinction

In an interview with news agency ANI, Mohana described the burning urgency of focussing on elephants in India being on the verge of extinction, part of the extensive diversity of wildlife. She elaborated on how elephant numbers in India have been significantly reduced due to hunting and accidents on highways. "Mohana, a miniature artist and a private school teacher in Puducherry, carves elephant figures on pieces of chalk in a bid to create awareness about the decline in the population of elephants in the country," said the tweet by ANI.

Mohana, a miniature artist and a private school teacher in Puducherry, carves elephant figures on pieces of chalk in a bid to create awareness about the decline in the population of elephants in the country. pic.twitter.com/VwFfx9vLQR — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

“We teach children that the lion is the king of the forest but do not talk much about elephants. We have narrowed the path in forests that elephants and other animals use to roam around freely,“ Mohana stated.

Asia has the world's largest population of Asian elephants, who have been graded as endangered by the IUCN since 1986, as the species' numbers have declined by at least half in the span of the previous three generations. They can be found in 13 countries, and much of their habitat in the jungle has been lost to agriculture and infrastructure development. Despite India having over 100 national parks and around 30 elephant reserves, these animals still live in areas other than these protected areas, thereby leaving them at risk.

