Puducherry Man Climbs On Tree To Avoid Getting Vaccinated Against COVID

In order to avoid getting vaccinated against COVID-19, a 40-year-old man in Puducherry climbed up a tree. The man has been identified as Muthuvel and the incident is reported to have happened on Tuesday, 28 December, reported Sputnik. The video of the incident has surfaced on the internet which shows the person sitting atop a tree to escape administering the coronavirus vaccine.

Person climbs on the tree to avoid receiving the vaccine

Even though the healthcare workers try to convince Muthuvel to get vaccinated, he does not come down from the tree. The residents and the healthcare workers explain to him the importance of receiving the vaccine, however, the man does not listen to them. Rather than coming down from the tree, Muthuvan persuades them to climb the tree to vaccinate him. As the man refuses to come down for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the healthcare workers left the place.

Puducherry makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory

In an effort to vaccinate the people against coronavirus, the authorities in Puducherry have made it compulsory for the people to receive the vaccine, according to ANI. The order was announced with immediate effect. On December 29, the Puducherry administration announced that they have directed all the hotels, malls, restaurants, cinema owners to only permit the people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the premises for New Year celebrations.

G Sriramalu, Director Health, Puducherry informed that people who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed in cinemas, malls, restaurants on December 31. He further revealed that 8.24 lakh people have been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 5.40 lakh have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He further added, "As per PM's message, we are going to start booster (precautionary) dose next month. We are planning to vaccinate (students under) 15-18 years in the school itself, and dropped out school children will be immunized at their houses," as per ANI.

