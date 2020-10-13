IN PICS | Massive Pumpkin Weighing 2,350 Pounds Wins California Contest

Travis Gienger, from Anoka, Minnesota, poses next to his pumpkin, which weighed in at 2350 pounds (1,066 kilograms)
The massive pumpkin won this year's World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco
People watch as pumpkins are weighed at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay on Monday, October 12.
Travis Gienger drove his gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 47th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.