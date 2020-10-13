Last Updated:

IN PICS | Massive Pumpkin Weighing 2,350 Pounds Wins California Contest

A Minnesota horticulture teacher used the extra time he had during the pandemic to constantly water and feed a massive Pumpkin

Written By Associated Press Television News
Winner of the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off
Travis Gienger, from Anoka, Minnesota, poses next to his pumpkin, which weighed in at 2350 pounds (1,066 kilograms)

Winner of the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off
The massive pumpkin won this year's World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco

Winner of the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off
People watch as pumpkins are weighed at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay on Monday, October 12.

Winner of the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off
Travis Gienger  drove his gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 47th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off

Winner of the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off
The massive pumpkin owned by  owned by Travis Gienger sits on a scale after winning the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off

 

 

