Pune Auto Driver Aces Lavani Dance Moves On Road, Wins Internet With 'superb Talent'

An auto driver in Pune has left the internet enthralled with his incredible ‘Lavani’ performance as he passionately shakes a leg to a groovy soundtrack, breaking perfect moves from the traditional Maharashtrian folk dance form. In a nearly 4 minute clip shared by the Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, Dayanand Kamble on his official Twitter handle, the auto driver identified as Babaji Kamble is seen shattering the gender stereotypes as he gives an awe-inspiring performance to the enchanting beats of the musical folklore, typically performed by Maharashtrian women in sarees.

Providing a visual treat to the viewers while waiting in line to refuel his vehicle at the petrol bunk, the resident of Baramati Kamble grooves on the track titled Mala Jau Dyana Ghari from the Marathi-language drama film Natarang. His stunning dance attracted appreciation from the internet users who called him “extremely talented”, some applauded virtually in the comments to his mind blowing performance, while several others praised his facial expression. “Couldn't take my eyes from him, the expressions are as awesome as a Lavani Dance. Hats off,” a commentary said. “Too good with lot of flare n Grace .Very difficult for a make to show the graceful movements of a female dancer,” another admired. “He's killing it,” noted the third.

Uber driver shakes a leg

Earlier similarly, an Uber driver brightened his passenger’s hectic day on a ride back home after he decided to shake a leg on the streets of Seattle to a Punjabi hit number. The passenger and the lively driver were spotted twirling and shaking to the rhythms of ‘Ki Banu Duniya Da’ composed and sung by Gurdas Maan and Diljit Dosanjh for MTV’s Coke Studio. In compelling footage shared on Instagram by a page titled ‘Good news movement’, the driver and what appears to be his Punjabi origin passenger were seen delightfully grooving to the rocking beats of the song track on the streets of Seattle US. In a gootage that circulated online, the Sikh man’s driver pulls over his automobile as the lively song plays on his car’s stereo. He is then seen swaying on the dance number through the middle of the road to the sidewalk of the street. Encouraged by his ‘bhangra’ dance moves, the passenger walks out of the car as well and starts to dance in sync to the sound of the blaring audio system.